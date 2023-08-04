On Monday, August 1, 2023, our beloved Mother, Rosalba Flynn (née Leone), was called home to heaven.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. at St. Valentine’s Church, 125 N. Spring St., Bloomfield. Entombment will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Please send condolences to www.oboylefuneralhome

Rosalba was born on July 24, 1938 to Giovanni and Maria Leone in San Giorgio a Liri, in the province of Frosinone, Italy. At the age of 15, along with her mother, sister and brother they came to America to start a new life. “Alba” graduated from Bloomfield Sr High School where she learned to speak English. She was voted most beautiful by her classmates. Rosalba married soon after graduating and had two children, Jeffrey A. Russell and Renee M. Vocaturo (née Russell). She worked as a bank teller at the Provident Bank in Bloomfield.

Mom loved to travel. She was a devoted Mother and a loving Grandmother and Great Grand mother to her Grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Grammy Alba”.

Rosalba is survived by her son Jeffrey A. Russell, daughter Renee Vocaturo (née Russell) and her partner Robert Calandriello, her sister Adriana Beumee (pre-deceased), her brother John Leone and his wife Claudia, 5 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family would kindly ask for donations to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.