Rosamaria Lisanti passed away on Wednesday December 6, 2023 in her home surrounded by her daughters.

Born in Muro Lucano, Italy, Rosamaria immigrated to the US in 1968 with her husband and children. She was the beloved wife of the late Luigi Lisanti, devoted daughter of the late Annamaria and Francesco Marolda. Dear sister to Maria, Maria Antonia and the late Vito, Pietro, Luigi, Lucia, and Maria Gerarda. Loving mother to Rosina (Mario) Oliveto, Anna Battaglia and the late Anthony Lisanti. Grandmother to Filomena (Gennaro) Contella, Sandra (Frank) Romano, Cristina and Andy Battaglia, and the late John Oliveto. Great-grandmother to Nicolette Contella, Dominic Contella and Gianna Romano.

Rosamaria resided in the Little Italy of Bronx, NY for 20 years where she worked as a seamstress. She moved to Bloomfield, NJ in 1991 where she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, on Monday from 11:00am until 1:00pm. The Funeral service will take place after visitation, at the O’Boyle Funeral Home at 1:00pm. Interment will take place immediately following the funeral service at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair, NJ. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com