Rose Vivian McArdle (nee Fredericks), passed away peacefully at home in Browns Mills, NJ on July 18. She was 99.

Raised in Bloomfield, Viv lived in Kendall Park for a few years before settling in Glen Ridge with her family.

Viv is survived by her daughter Wendy, of Bloomfield; son John (and wife Donna), of Browns Mills; three grandchildren, Kyle and Ariel of Philadelphia; and Ryan, of Bloomfield; as well as her sister Helen Fredericks, also of Bloomfield. She was predeceased by her husband John, her son Brian, and her brothers Peter, James, Anthony, Jerry and her grandson Michael.

Viv began her career as a nightclub singer during World War II, accompanying many legendary performers; worked as a bookkeeper until her retirement; and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Her Clark Street home in Glen Ridge was a frequent gathering place of friends and family, and she will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 26 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. A service will be held on Wednesday, July 27 at 9:00 a.m. at O’Boyle Funeral Home, followed by travel to Hollywood Memorial Park, 1500 Stuyvesant Avenue, Union, NJ 07083 with a

repast at the Chandelier, 340 Franklin Ave., Belleville, NJ 07109 afterwards. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com