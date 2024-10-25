Roslyn Marie Bolcato, who was called home to heaven on Sunday October 20th, 2024 was an outstanding and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. She was born to Rose (nee Fucetola) and Pasqaule Fieramoscia on December 4th 1936 in Newark, New Jersey. Upon graduation from Girls Vocational, Roslyn worked as a beautician for many years at Bloomfield Hairdressers. Later on, Roslyn, along with her husband, became entrepreneurs and opened Tony’s Deli in Bloomfield where she spent many years serving the neighborhood and making lifelong friends. In October of 1989, Roslyn began working for the Township of Glen Ridge where she worked for 23 years, holding multiple positions of importance along the way. She ultimately retired as the administrative assistant to Chief Byron-Lagittuda.

Roslyn organized a toy drive for Toys for Tots which was then named in her honor, the Roslyn Bolcato Toy Drive in Glen Ridge. Roslyn and Anthony purchased their beloved home in Glen Ridge 58 years ago. She was very much a homemaker and took great pride in her home and loved her community greatly.

Roslyn was amazing in so many ways and loved by so many. She married Anthony Bolcato in February of 1961 which was just the beginning of their many adventures. The first Christmas the couple was married they began the tradition of donating to Toys for Tots. In 1963 Roslyn’s only child, Rosanne Bolcato- Reddie, was born which the couple could not be happier about.

Roslyn was predeceased by her husband Anthony Bolcato, her parents Rose and Pasquale Fieramosca, her brothers Gabriel Anthony and Ettore Victor Fieramosca along with her sister Lucille Ann (nee Fieramosca) Cammarato and nephew Patsy (Patrick) Fieramosco and best friend and sister-in-law Shirley (nee Skinner) Fieramosco. She is survived by her daughter Rosanne Bolcato-Reddie and her husband, Bryan W., who became the son she never had, granddaughter Alyssa Lyn Reddie, brother-in-law Samuel J. Cammarato, niece Andrea Lyn (nee Cammarato) Van Benschoten and her husband Glenn, nephews Gabriel Fieramosco, Robert Fieramosco, Jeff Pino and his wife Nancy Pino along with their children, nephew Edward F. Cammarato and his wife Donna (nee Alvarez) Cammarato, and their three children, niece Lisa (nee Porcello) Lentz and her son Jeff, nephew Joseph Porcello, and her niece Darlene Fiermasco-Burke. Roslyn touched many lives in her 87 years on earth which in return led to her having a large extended family and many friends who she held dear.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Roslyn Bolcato Toy Drive of Glen Ridge.

Roslyn expressed many times not to be sad, for her since she will be on the beach enjoying the sun with her family!