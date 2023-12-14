Rudolph Vincent Marzano, a longtime Maplewood resident, passed away on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 217 Prospect St., South Orange on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m.

Rudy was born in Newark NJ. He was a Veteran of World War II, attended Rutgers University on the GI bill and graduated with a degree in Journalism in 1951. He later received a Masters Degree in History from Seton Hall University in 1969.

He began his career as a journalist with the Newark Evening News where he became the front page writer in the 1950’s. He had the honor of interviewing Eleanor Roosevelt in Maplewood where he eventually moved and lived for the next 55 years. He then worked for Schering Plough and Western Electric, before accepting a position at AT&T in Public Relations at 195 Broadway in NYC where he covered the historic break up of the Bell System.

Rudy was an avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan and authored three books chronicling the historic events from that era and his beloved team.

Rudy was predeceased by his wife of more than sixty years, Elizabeth Callan Marzano, whom

he adored and his son John Marzano. He is survived by children Barbara, James, Mary, Ann (Bauer), Elizabeth (Trowbridge), Ruth, Jane and Ellen Marzano. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations to an assisted living facility – The Society House at 328 Mt Pleasant

Ave Livingston NJ 07039.

For more information or to send condolences please visit jacobhollefuneralhome.com