Sally Sorbello

January 4, 1947 – January 2, 2024

Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Caring Dental Hygienist.

The family of Sally Dickson Sorbello is sad to announce her passing on January 2nd, 2024. Sally was a loving and devoted wife to her husband of 55 years, Robert Sorbello, and a beloved mother and grandmother to her three children and seven grandchildren. She died in peace and grace surrounded by her family after cardiac arrest.

Sally was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and at the age of 6 moved to Maywood, NJ where she met her husband Robert at a church dance in June of 1961. Sally graduated from Bogota High School in 1965 and received a degree in dental hygiene from Farmingdale State College. Later in life, Sally achieved her goal of a bachelor’s degree, earning a Bachelor of Science in Gerontology from Rutgers University

A tireless drive for helping others defined Sally’s life. During her life Sally volunteered to: provide free dental care to those in need, as a hospice caretaker, and as an ESL tutor. As a loving mother, Sally selflessly devoted her energy towards cultivating a welcoming household and keeping her children healthy and constantly learning in an environment where they were safe to be themselves. In their marriage, Sally and Robert exemplified a fairy tale romance where they devotedly completed one another. Sally had unwavering confidence in her loved ones and regularly encouraged them to “use the force” to achieve their goals.

In her career as a dental hygienist, Sally holistically cared for patients in both Long Island and New Jersey for 50 years. She thrived as a hygienist in Dr. Kevin Muench’s practice in Maplewood, NJ, where she worked for more than 16 years.

Sally will be deeply missed by many people, particularly by the members of her family: her husband, Robert Sorbello, her children and her grandchildren: daughter Kristi Frank and son-in-law Philip Frank of Maplewood, NJ and their children Sadie and Emily; daughter Robin Versh and son-in-law Benjamin Versh of Chatham, NJ and their children Peter and Ethan, and son Geoffrey Sorbello and daughter-in-law Sara Sorbello of Brooklyn, NY and their children, Tobin, Shane, and Robbie. Sally is also survived by her close friends and family, including her

brother, Mark Dickson and his wife Valarie Dickson of South Carolina, her sister-in-law, Virginia Barker and her husband Frank Baker, and her dear friend Donna Harkness and her husband Dale Harkness of South Carolina.

Friends of Sally and the Sorbello family are welcome to remember her on Friday, January 12th from 5:00PM – 8:00PM and Saturday, January 13th from 2:00PM – 5:00PM at the home of her daughter, Kristi Frank and son-in-law Phil Frank, at 62 Courter Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a newly established Sally Sorbello Endowment Fund which will endow a dental hygiene scholarship at The Pankey Institute. To contribute to the fund please Visit

www.paypal.com/pools/c/90LAzvguri