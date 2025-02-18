Samantha P. Finneran 78 of Glen Ridge NJ passed away on February 14, 2025.

Samantha is survived by her beloved daughter Holly with her husband Joseph Landolfi. Samantha was predeceased by her husband Carl J. Finneran in 2021. Visitation: Tuesday, February 18, 4:00 PM -8:00 PM, Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Funeral Service: Wednesday, February 19 at 10:00 AM, Glen Ridge Congregational Church, 195 Ridgewood Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 followed by Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Ave, East Hanover, NJ 07936. Condolences www.vantasselfuneralhome.com