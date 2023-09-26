Sara Mildred Cilente, 30, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023, She was born in Jersey City to the late Eugene Daddio and Sandra Cilente. She was a homemaker and resided in East Orange.

Sara was the beloved fiancee of Charles Louis “Chappy” Thatcher VII. Loving mother of Dallas, Talianna and Skyla. Cherished sister of Daniel Daddio, Dawn Moreland, Jean Weygand, Sharity Delaura, Tommy Kopec and Sheryl. Also survived by her fiances mother Julia Scott and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday morning from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the S. Fryczynski & Son Funeral Home, Bayonne. Cremation will follow at Rosehill Crematory, Linden.