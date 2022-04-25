Shamir Levine, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Brick, New Jersey.

Shamir, was a lifelong resident of New Jersey, who resided in Glen Ridge for 50 years. She was a graduate of Montclair State University & Bloomfield College with bachelors’ degrees in Art History and English Literature. She and her husband Alan operated a memorabilia collectibles business for more than 50 years. Also, she was a volunteer for many years at the Israel Crane House in Montclair, NJ and belonged to the Glen Ridge Senior’s Golden Circle Club. She enjoyed learning, travel, history, art, cooking, gardening and bird watching.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Alan Levine in January 2015.

Surviving are her loving children, Ellen, Cathy and Edward, her cherished granddaughter, Crystal, her great grandchildren, Athena & Maximus, and Sister Gloria Saraffian.

A Memorial Service will be held on May 7th at 10:00 am at the Assyrian Orthodox Church of Virgin Mary, 644 Paramus Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652.

Cremation private and held under the direction of O’Brien Funeral Home, Wall.

To send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.