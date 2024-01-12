Shielah Bowden

Glen Ridge resident Shielah Lois Maglio Bowden, age 79, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2024, in Glen Ridge, NJ, surrounded by her family. Shielah was born in Montclair, NJ to the late Albert and Ada Maglio on May 3, 1944. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1962. She married the love of her life, Thomas Harold Bowden, in 1963 (he predeceased her in 2021). They lived in Bloomfield in the early years of their marriage, and then moved to Glen Ridge in 1970 where they spent the rest of their lives.

Shielah was very involved in her children’s lives – serving as Brownie leader, Den mother, and Class mother for years. She also helped create the Central School Lunch Program in the late 1970s. After her husband sustained a severe head injury, she helped found the New Jersey Head Injury Association and served as its President for several years. Shielah was the rock of support for so many, especially her family and her beloved friends.

She is survived by her daughter Kathryn, sons Paul and his wife Leah, James and his wife Bettina, and her brother Albert and his wife Patricia, and her sisters Kathryn and her husband John Cox, and Patricia and her husband Charles Bierwirth, and Elizabeth and her husband David Zawacki.

She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Matthew, Paul Jr., Robert, Autumn, Sara, Alyson, Madison, Kaylyn, James Jr., and Jacob. She also is survived by two great grandchildren, Thomas and Benjamin. She is predeceased by her son Thomas Harold Bowden Jr., who was a victim of the World Trade Center attack.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Friday, January 12th. The funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ on Saturday, January 13th at 9.45 am. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in her memory. Visit www.oboylefuneralhome.com