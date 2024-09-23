Stanley B. Lipinski, 91, of Surf City, formerly Bloomfield passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16th at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

Stanley is the beloved husband of Katherine E. Lipinski (nee Gibson), father of Stan Lipinski and his wife Susan Spindler, Robert and his wife Donna Lipinski, Jane and her husband Jerry Trapp, Maryann and her husband Bob Costa, Katie and her husband Irwin Pollack and the late William, Mary Louise, and Thomas, son of the late Stanley Lipinski and Jean Orlowski Lipinski, brother of the late John and his wife Sandy Lipinski, and brother in law of the late Edward L. Gibson. Stanley is survived by 17 Grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren with the 24th and 25th soon to arrive. He is the uncle of Dawn Bibbo, John Lipinski, Jennifer Hagerty, Greg Lipinski, Stacy Prescott and many other cherished nieces and nephews.

Stanley attended St. Valentines School and later graduated from Bloomfield High School where he was involved in Baseball and Football. He also went to Carteret Prep for a year and attended NYU.

Mr. Lipinski loved living in paradise on LBI and looked forward to his weekly poker Games in AC with friends.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Valentine’s Church, 125 North Spring Street, Bloomfield, on Saturday, September 21st.

In lieu of flowers, donations to CARES Foundation, 2414 Morris Avenue, Suite 110, Union, NJ 07083 would be appreciated.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com