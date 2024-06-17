Sueanne Sommese

Sueanne K. Sommese, life-long resident of Bloomfield, bid farewell to her earthly journey on June 15, 2024, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on September 6, 1942. She spent her entire life surrounded by family, and creating beautiful memories.

Sueanne a proud graduate of the Bloomfield High School Class of 1960 and actively engaged in her community as a current member of the Woman’s Club of Bloomfield. Her dedication extended to the Bloomfield Booster Club from 1980 to 1987, showcasing her commitment to uplifting those around her. Described as a caring individual who found immense pride in her family, Sueanne’s warm personality and unwavering love touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her hobbies including bowling, golfing, reading, and enjoying Saturday night dinners with her beloved husband created moments that will forever be cherished. Among her proudest accomplishments was being awarded Bloomfield’s Mom of the Year in 1987—a testament to the love and dedication she poured into her role as a mother and wife. Sueanne’s legacy will continue to shine through the lives she touched and the memories she leaves behind.

Sueanne was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard Sommese. Sueanne is survived by her son Anthony Sommese, daughter Donna Sabol, daughter-in-law Rose Sommese, son-in-law John Sabol II, grandson Vincent Sabol, and brothers Dennis Foran and Lawrence Foran.

A visitation to honor Sueanne’s life will take place on June 19, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Halpin-Bitecola-Brookdale Funeral & Cremation Services in Bloomfield. A Mass will be held on June 20, 2024, at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Nutley followed by interment at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield at 11:45 AM.

As we grieve the loss of an extraordinary soul, let us find solace in the cherished memories we hold dear. Sueanne’s kindness and love will forever remain in our hearts as we continue to honor her life by embodying the values she held so dearly. May she rest in eternal peace knowing that she was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Sueanne’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.