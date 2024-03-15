Susan C. Gallagher

Susan Carol Gallagher, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, Coworker, and Friend has passed away suddenly on March 11, 2024.

Susan was predeceased by her parents Selma and Anton Maier as well as her two amazing brothers Raymond and Robert Maier. She leaves behind her life partner Samuel Pica, her daughter Diana, her step children Sherese Joseph and Sammy Pica, her grandchildren Taylor, Madelyn, Raymond (Buddy), Samantha and Sabrina, her great grandson Noah, Grandson on the way, Her sister in law Marilyn Maier, Nieces Cheryl, Laura, Donna, and Paige, her nephews Raymond, Andrew, Ian, John Patrick, Aidan, and Carter, Ex-husband Richard Gallagher and her very best friend Theadore J. Leo.

Susan (“Ma” to her daughter and grandkids) grew up, went to school, lived and worked in Bloomfield her whole life. She was a legal secretary, right hand man, and best friend to Theadore J Leo at Markman and Leo in Bloomfield for the past 50 years. She loved Uncle Teddy, Alan and all the girls who worked with her over the years very much and considered them all family.

Susan loved unconditionally and was known for her amazing ability to make every person in her life feel like they were her favorite person in the world. She was truly supernatural in that way. There was Never a better mom in all of history. NEVER. She loved hard, unconditionally and with all her being. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her family. She loved her daughter and grandchildren more than anything and they loved her back even more.

Susan loved her entire family and was known for making every holiday so beautifully special. The entire house would be completely decorated whether it was Christmas, Thanksgiving, Valentines day or St. Patricks Day. She just made her home a fun, warm and welcoming place for everyone to come.

Susan was THE PERSON that everyone could come to with their problems and in some way she was always able to help and make it better.

There are thousands of funny and beautiful stories & memories with her so it’s super difficult to just pick a couple. She lived to make everyone feel special and loved, or at least it feels that way… From putting an “I Love You” note or special heart shaped cookie in my (Her Daughter) lunchbox when I was little to fast forward 45 years and doing the very same for her great grandson. Praise the Lord that three generations of us were blessed to share in the experience of her special kind of love.

Sue was a real life version of Snow White with her love of animals. Each morning began with a cup of tea and feeding the birds their birdseed in the backyard. No one at her house was allowed to throw away leftovers because they belonged to the squirrels she fed and finally, each day ended with her driving to Uncle Teddy’s office to feed her stray cats who were there waiting for her the second they heard her car pull up!

Saying Mommy, Ma, Susan, Sue Sue, Aunt Susie will be missed is such a huge understatement. She was something different to each person in her life but to Sam, Me (Diana), Taylor, Madelyn, Buddy and little Noah she was SAFETY, she was COMFORT she was HOME. Our hearts are broken beyond repair, shattered into more pieces than can be counted or ever put back together properly, BUT the Lord God is our salvation and our glory, The Rock of our refuge is in Him. Psalms : 62:7.

We will love and miss you forever. You were and always will be the absolute BEST and there was never another as beautiful as you Mommy, Ma, Susan. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home. Condolences please visit

www.oboylefuneralhome.com