Susan M. Carter, 76, passed away on Tuesday, October 11,2022 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

Born in Orange, N.J., Ms. Carter was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield.

She worked as a math teacher at Bloomfield High School for 34 years who loved watching sports, a good book and helping others. Susan was a kind beautiful soul who dedicated her life to her family, friends and community. She saw the good in all people and will be sorely missed.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Carter Sr., mother of Joseph S. Carter Jr. and Erin Follet, grandmother of David and Claudia Follet; sister of Pam Gerraty and John McDonough.

