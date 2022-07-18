Susie M. Peaks, 66, passed away on Friday, July 8,2022 at home in Bloomfield, NJ.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Monday, July 18 from 3:00-7:00 pm at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Opelika, Alabama, Ms. Peakes lived in Montclair and the last 21 Years in Bloomfield, NJ. She was a graduate of Montclair High School. She was a retired postal worker for the Montclair post office, working there for over 30 years. Co

Susan was the daughter of Ethel Jackson; wife of Alan Lockhart; sister of Rita Grump, Joe and Linda Jenkins, Honest and Mary Jenkins and the late Losie Holland; niece of John Grady, Clinton Grady, Robert Grady, Thomas Holland, John Lee, Carloyn Simmon, Gertrude Grump, Voney Frank and Virginia Dowell. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.