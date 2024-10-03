Suzanne Peterson Fream

On September 9, 2024, Suzanne (Sue) Peterson Fream passed away peacefully with her children & her sister at her side. Sue grew up in Maplewood, NJ. She graduated from Columbia High School and Syracuse University Magna Cum Laude. While there Sue was president of Kappa Kappa Gamma and met her husband David W. Fream. They resided in Daytona Beach, Florida in the early 1960s before returning to New Jersey. She was a long-time resident of Middletown, New Jersey where she taught special education for 25 years. After retirement, she returned to Daytona Beach spending her summers in Normandy Beach.

She was preceded in death by her husband David, her mother Ethel Peterson, and her in-laws Carlton and Margaret Fream.

She is survived by her sister Joyce Peterson Ashurst, her daughter Tracie (Timothy) Oxler of St. Louis, MO, her son Christopher (Karen) of Scarborough, ME, and her son D. Winthrop (Natalie) of Newfields, NH. She had 7 grandchildren and 3 nieces.

There will be a service in the spring in Middletown, NJ.