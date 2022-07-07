Teresa E. Gernitis was born on August 10,1917 in Mahanoy, Pa. She lived in Frackville and Hazleton PA. prior to moving to Bloomfield NJ where she made her home for the last 45 years.

Teresa worked for American National Bank in Montclair and Prudential Insurance Co. from which she retired.

She was a member of the Rosary Society of Sacred Heart Church and in her earlier days a member of the Sacred Heart choir.

Teresa was the daughter of Charles and Benigna Gernitis, sister of Mame Gernitis, George Gernitis, Valerie Haberman and husband Jack, Edward Gernitis and wife Helen, all now deceased.

Teresa is survived by her niece Susan Haberman who provided loving and devoted care in Teresa’s final years of life. Her nephew Joseph Haberman and his wife Alicia, their daughters Caitlin and husband Andrew Woelfling and daughter Annie Haberman. Her nephew Jeffrey Gernitis and his wife Maria (deceased), and their family, sons Mark Gernitis married to Kim, Timothy Gernitis married to Maren and their children Finn and Fitz. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com