Teresa Mary Baker, age 69, born March 16, 1953, of Sarasota Fl., formerly of Maplewood New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

She is preceded in death by; her devoted husband, Thomas Michael Baker;

Her parents, Vincent Herbert Carpenter and Loretta Carpenter; her sister, Roseann Carpenter Latora ; and her brother, Vincent Carpenter.

She is survived by; her loving children, Lauren (Barry) Mott and Michael (Jaime Lyn) Baker; her grandchildren, Bailey (Kevin) North, Nicholas Mott, Aiden Baker, & Ava Lyn Baker.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 25th, 2022 at 11:00 am at Colonial Oaks Baptist Church, 6901 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota Fl.