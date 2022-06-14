Teresa Mary Baker

Teresa Mary Baker, age 69, born March 16, 1953, of Sarasota Fl., formerly of Maplewood New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
She is preceded in death by; her devoted husband, Thomas Michael Baker;
Her parents, Vincent Herbert Carpenter and Loretta Carpenter; her sister, Roseann Carpenter Latora ; and her brother, Vincent Carpenter.
She is survived by; her loving children, Lauren (Barry) Mott and Michael (Jaime Lyn) Baker; her grandchildren, Bailey (Kevin) North, Nicholas Mott, Aiden Baker, & Ava Lyn Baker.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 25th, 2022 at 11:00 am at Colonial Oaks Baptist Church, 6901 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota Fl.

 

