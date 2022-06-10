Thomas Aaron Mennicucci passed away at Alaris Health in Cedar Grove, New Jersey on June 5, 2022, at the age of 72. Tommy was born on July 30,1949, to Thomas Mennicucci Sr. and Josephine Mennicucci in Newark, New Jersey. He spent his childhood with his parents and 11 siblings in West Orange and Bloomfield, New Jersey. He married his wife Anne (Tamburello) Mennicucci in 1968 in Belleville, NJ. Tommy raised his family and lived most of his adult life in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He enjoyed listening to Doo Wop music and watching movies and boxing events on television.

Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, five sisters, and one daughter.

He is survived by his former wife, three sons and one daughter, their spouses/partners, 8 grandchildren, 8 great -grandchildren, three sisters, his companion, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends.

Family and friends were invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, NJ 07003. www.oboylefuneralhome.com