Thomas Frances Dolan III, 68, of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on July 26, 2024.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, on February 23, 1956 to Thomas and Marie. Raised in Jersey City, NJ, Tom resided in West Sayville, NY, and eventually settled in Bloomfield, NJ.

Beloved husband of Nina (nee Vanore) Dolan for 41 years, devoted father of Andrea Astorino and husband Michael Astorino and Justin Dolan and wife Dr. Gabriella Cifelli. Cherished G-Pa of Ella, Emmy, Evelyn, Michael, Jordy, and Nora. Loving brother to Dr. Teresa Dolan and her husband Stanley Given, Margaret Mary Zampini and her husband John, Edward Dolan and his wife Stephanie, and James Dolan and his wife Kristina. Brother-in-law to Karen and Bill Haase and Tracey and Steve Mathyas. Treasured Uncle, Cousin, & Friend to many.

After attending St. Michaels and Jersey City State, Tom worked in truck part sales for his entire 50 year career and retired in September of 2022 from Camerota Truck Parts with a fitting retirement celebration to honor him and his many years of hard work ethic and providing for his family. Tom was an avid basketball player and a legend of the PS 27 schoolyard, playing as a child and well into adulthood. Tom coached many youth basketball teams and found so much joy doing so. When he wasn’t working, playing ball, or coaching, you could find him rooting for his favorite teams the Giants, Mets, Knicks & Carolina basketball.

Tom or “Tommy, Barney, Barnyard, Big Turnpike, G-Pa” had an extreme love and intentional commitment for his family, especially his grandchildren. He was their biggest fan, showed up to every game, meet, concert, graduation and performance with his loud cheers and infectious laughter. He quickly became friends with anyone he met and found a common bond in sports, cars, work, or family life. He would be spotted around town cruising the streets in his Thunderbird or getting his steps in on his long daily walks.

We know so many hearts are forever changed because of the life of Tom Dolan. He was bigger than any words, and the love we all have for him will always be so deep and wide. We will all see him and feel him in so many places and ways – a part of us he always will be.

A private celebration of life will be held in Tom’s honor, invitations to follow.

