Thomas Franqui

It is with greatly saddened hearts we share the passing of Thomas “Tom” Franqui of Bloomfield, New Jersey. A man who inspired loyalty, engendered lifelong friendships and respect in those he came into contact with, and instilled hope in those in need of it, Tom passed away in his home in hospice on September 24, 2023.

Tom was born on February 16, 1949 in Lincoln Hospital in Bronx, New York to Damian Franqui and Juanita Badillo. As the only surviving child of this union, Tom was a loving and devoted son. He studied hard to advance his education and nurtured a growing love of gymnastics, something that would give definition to the path he chose in his lifetime.

Tom attended Evander Childs High School in Bronx, New York and after graduation continued his post-secondary education at the Brooklyn Campus of Long Island University. He minored in Education and Biology and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and Health. While at the university, Tom served as Captain of the LIU Men’s Gymnastics Varsity Team from 1969 to 1970. His team became the North Atlantic NAGL Team Champions in that same year and repeated the win in the 1970 to 1971 season. Individually, Tom won the title of NAGL Parallel Bar Champion for 1969 to 1970 and later, NAGL Horizontal Bar Champion in 1970 to 1971.

In 1972, Tom became a Teacher of Health and Physical Education at Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn, New York. While there, he assumed the position of Head Gymnastics Coach, serving in this position from 1972 to 1974 and later in 1984 to 1985.

In 1974, almost simultaneously, at the Brooklyn Campus of LIU, Tom served as Head Coach of the Men’s Gymnastics Team and continued in this capacity until 1986. He was responsible for recruiting student/athletes and instructed them in competitive and exhibition gymnastics on the NCAA Division I Level. He developed, organized, and implemented special sports and related programs and events within the university athletic department and community at large. Consequently, Tom was able to forge a strong bond with many of these student/athletes which has withstood the passage of time. Some of these young men who are now fathers themselves still call him “Coach,” see Tom as a close friend and mentor and remain active as coaches themselves in gymnastics competitions citywide.

In 1975 Tom found time to pursue a Masters in Guidance and Counseling. In 1979 he met and fell in love with his wife Elsie. Together they have three sons, Diego Rene, Damian Alejandro, and Jon Marco. The marriage has been a union of forty-three years.

Tom taught at Boys and Girls High School until 1985 when he left to join the teaching staff of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York City. He loved working at LaGuardia. His colleagues soon became lifelong friends and its atmosphere was a highly charged, creative one. Every day brought new problems and challenges. He encountered talented students, some the children of celebrities, who challenged his intellect and teaching. While at LaGuardia, in time, he would don many hats. He was the HIV Aids Team Leader from 1986 until 2014, the Department Coordinator and Athletic Director from 2002 until 2014 when he retired from this beloved school.

Tom’s involvement with the Public Schools Athletic League has been a lengthy one. He has been committed to the organization for almost the same length of time he has been committed to his college and public-school careers. For thirty-six years he served as Commissioner of Boys’ Gymnastics for the PSAL. Tom retired this year due to his ongoing health issues and he found this undertaking the most difficult one he had ever had to do. He worried that his much-loved sport would disappear from the public-school roster of extra-curricular activities.

Tom was a strong believer in our youth. He championed them and never missed an opportunity to educate them and help them. His 2014 retirement did not prevent him from involvement with our young people. He continued serving as Commissioner of Boys’ Gymnastics and he would often substitute teach at Bloomfield High School. He missed doing this the most as his condition worsened.

Tom will be greatly missed. He was never without a smile or a joke. He never missed the opportunity to reach out to those in need and offer them hope. He leaves a legacy of loyalty and commitment to people and a cause.

Tom leaves behind his loved wife and sons Elsie, Diego, Damian, and Jon Marco, his much-loved young sister and brother, Elsie Damaris Miranda and Arnold, and his beloved goddaughter Diliana Agosto.

Tom’s family invites you to celebrate his life with them. Visitation hours will be held at the on Friday, September 29th, from 4p.m. until 8p.m. at the O’Boyle Funeral Home at 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ, (973)748-1246. Condolences www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 76 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ, (973)748-1800.

In keeping with Tom’s wishes for cremation, a Blessing will be conducted at the front doors of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church at the conclusion of the Mass, weather permitting.