On Thursday March 17, 2022, Thomas H. Hairston Jr. was called home after 74 years of being with us. Thomas H. Hairston was born on September 21, 1947 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. He was the son of the late Thomas Sr. and Julia Hairston. Thomas was educated in the Montclair Public School System and was a graduate of Montclair High School.

Thomas began working at Good Year Tire’s after graduation. He worked there for many years as an Auto Repairman and retired. Upon his retirement he began employment as a Crossing Guard with the Montclair Police Department. Thomas, lovingly known as “Butch” is an icon in the Township of Montclair. You would see him Crossing the children at the corner of Glen Ridge Avenue and Pine Street. Everyone that knew him never had one bad thing to say about him. He was loved by everyone. His sense of humor was prominent. He knew how to bring laughter and joy into everyone’s life. He’s probably crossing angels in heaven right now and making everyone laugh.

Thomas loved his scratch offs and Fireballs. He was a dedicated father to his children and grandchildren. His favorite food is Chinese Food and Chicken Wings. Butch’s favorite football team is the Giant’s . Those that knew him knew he was blessed to have a Giant as a best friend. Butch departed this life on March 17, 2022 and has gone to join his parents for eternity. He will be sorely missed.

To cherish his memory, Butch leaves behind his sister Carol Hairston, sons Thomas Hairston III, Damon Hairston, Michael Hairston and Thomas Hairston IV. His daughters Carla and Pamela Brockenbough and Tijwana and Iszetta Hairston. His extended family of Jacqueline Quince (soul mate) of 21 years and her children Mark Quince, Amber Quince, Melissa Quince, Matteo Quince, Stacy Quince and a host of grandchildren who only known him as “ Grandpa Butch,” along with other family members and friends who all loved and adored him. Butch was truly “one of a kind” Although; his presence will always be felt and he will be greatly missed, his absence within our families will change our lives forever. Rest in heaven Butch! Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com