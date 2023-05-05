Thomas Joseph Space, 63, of Wallington, New Jersey, formerly of Bloomfield and West New York, passed away the evening of May 2, 2023, after a long fight.

Tom was born the eldest of 4 children to Thomas “Sugar” and Margaret (Sweeney) Space. The family lived in Hell’s Kitchen before establishing themselves as fixtures on 51st Street in West New York. He loved sports, especially the Yankees and Giants (who he’d never say a good word about!), and played basketball and softball, but developed a deep passion for boxing after watching the 1967 Griffith/Benvenuti fight with his Uncle Terry — a core memory and, from there, he was hooked. He became an amateur fighter himself, and was eventually very involved in the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame as both a member and Historian. His knowledge of boxing was encyclopedic.

Tom met his future wife, Eve, at age 18 and they remained together for over 45 years. As the story goes, Tom first asked Eve to the movies, and she invited all of their mutual friends… because she didn’t realize it was a date! They had two loving daughters who they raised in Bloomfield, where they lived for 31 years and enjoyed swimming, holidays, gardening and hosting plenty of Fight Nights. Tom coached his daughters’Watsessing Elementary School basketball teams and regularly reminisced about the infamous undefeated season in ‘99, which made him incredibly proud.

Tom was predeceased by his father, Sugar; mother, Margaret; beloved brothers, Kevin and Patrick; grandparents, aunts, uncles and dear cousins.

Tom will be deeply missed by his wife, Eve; daughters, Kelli (Andy) and Ashley (Greg); sister, Margaret; brother-in-law, Bruce; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and was known as Papa to the grandchildren he adored — Ainsley, Rory and Sydney.

A viewing will be held at O’Boyle Funeral Home at 309 Broad Street in Bloomfield on Monday, May 8, from 4-8pm; all are welcome. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local charity of your choice in Tom’s name. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com