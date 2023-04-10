Thomas L. Warren III, 97, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church 63 Franklin St. Belleville at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Church in Montclair.

Born in Carbondale, Pa, Mr. Warren lived in Bloomfield for the last 90 years. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during WWII and worked as a Machine Operator – Assembler for Resiistoflex Corporation, retiring 25 years ago.

He was the husband of the late Clare McGonnigle Warren for 58 years; father of Thomas J. Warren and Richard F. Warren and brother of the late Constance Berg.