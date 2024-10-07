Thomas Martin Crawley Jr, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6th at the age of 88 surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Middletown, New Jersey.

Born July 25th, 1936 in West Orange, he grew up with a love of learning, teaching, and coaching that carried him though life. He attended Montclair State College and earned his Bachelors degree. Later he earned his Masters Degree from Monmouth College. After college he spent the next 41 years teaching mathematics and coaching sports to high school students of all grades. Many of those years were at Glen Ridge High School where he was the Math department supervisor and coached Boys Basketball, Boys Tennis, Girls Tennis and Girls Softball.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Patricia and his three children Sharon, Thomas, and Lawrence; and his four grandchildren Mason, Bella, Demeter, and Liberty. He is also survived by his brother Joseph and sister Donna.

Thomas’s memory will live on in the hearts that knew him. His love and kindness touched many and he will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 4pm – 7pm at the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd, Middletown.

Relatives and friends are invited to Pfleger Funeral Home on Friday, October 11th at 9 a.m. thence to Saint Mary, Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Road, Middletown, for the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m.

Interment Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield NJ.

www.oboylefuneralhome.com