Thomas P. Dugan (1940-2022) passed away on March 28, 2022 at the age of 81 in Roanoke, Virginia. Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Jane Dugan, son Patrick S. Dugan (Paige), and grandsons Kevin P. Dugan, Captain, United States Air Force (Becca) and Michael J. Dugan, Captain, United States Marine Corps (Lilly). Tom is also survived by his sister Judith Grace Wohlgemuth (Robert) along with extended family and lifelong friends. He was pre- deceased by his parents, Norbert P. and Dorothy M. Dugan, and by his younger brother, John F. Dugan.

Tom was born November 24, 1940, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. He attended Glen Ridge High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1960, where he served as an Air Policeman until 1964. At the conclusion of his service in the Air Force, Tom continued his career in law enforcement by following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather as an officer with the Glen Ridge Police Department. Tom worked at every level within the GRPD and was eventually appointed Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety in 1986, where he served with distinction until his retirement in 1995. In addition to his many duties as a police officer, Tom was very active in numerous professional law enforcement organizations, to include serving as representative to the local Patrolman’s Benevolent Association, President of the Essex County, NJ Chiefs of Police Association, and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. After his retirement, Tom and Mary Jane sold the family house in New Jersey and moved to Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, where they enjoyed many years of waterfront living with new friends. Tom and Mary Jane quickly adopted Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta, VA as their own. He was a key member of many church committees and oversaw the completion of a number of projects which have kept the parish growing. Tom also stayed active in law enforcement, working for a number of years with ITT Night Vision in Roanoke, VA to ensure officers on the street had the finest equipment available to keep themselves and their communities safe. As busy as he stayed in his retirement, Tom especially loved the time he was able to spend with grandsons Kevin and Mike, who were able to visit The Lake often, spending summer vacations and holidays learning all the things grandfathers are supposed to teach their grandsons – teething on an ice-cold beer bottle is ok, apple pie is the perfect breakfast food, nothing hurts as bad after your rub some dirt on it, whiffle ball bats make acceptable problem solvers, and the best treasure chests are built in the garage workshop with “No-Dad.”

Tom’s career and his life were distinguished by his friendship, leadership, loyalty, professionalism, honesty, and integrity, but most importantly by his humanity. As a husband, father, grandfather and friend, none were finer. He truly cared about his family, his faith and his community, and he left his little bit of the world a better place than how he found it. Tom was a Good Guy. At a time when the world could use a few more Good Guys, he will be missed. A Celebration of the Life of Thomas P. Dugan will be held at 10:00 AM on April 7, 2022 at Resurrection Catholic Church, Route 122, 15353 Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121 with funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM.

Interment will take place at a date to be determined. Flowers and cards are welcome. It is also the Dugan Family’s wish that any contributions be sent in Tom’s memory to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) or your favorite charity. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.