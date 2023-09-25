Valerie Ann Cudworth (Mahn) 7/13/1939-9/14/2023

Valerie passed peacefully at home while on hospice with her loving family by her side. Valerie was born at Mountainside Hospital to Joseph Mahn and Anne Mahn. Valerie grew up in Bloomfield, NJ and graduated from Bloomfield High. Valerie went on to raise her four children with her husband, William in Bloomfield, NJ. Valerie opted to move to the shore in the early 2000s and lived in Villas, NJ where her grandchildren and family would spend many summers with her. These summers will forever be remembered and treasured by those who knew her. Valerie was an avid Catholic and was a member of the church St. Johns of God and Sacred Heart church. Valerie belonged to a prayer group and would volunteer her time to give back to her community and church. Valerie was an avid baker and cook, every holiday family would look forward to the special treats she would bring. Valerie was preceded in death by her husband William Cudworth Jr, her parents Joseph Mahn and Anne Mahn, her son in law Ronald Nock, and her beloved pet Rascal. Valerie is survived by her four children, Jacqueline Cudworth (Butch Easterday), William Cudworth III, Joseph Cudworth, and Catherine Nock. Valerie is survived by her grandchildren, Beth O’Meara, Nicole Winn (Shaun Winn), Jesse Phillips (Anna Phillips), Laura O’Meara (Timothy Taylor), Sara O’Meara, Melissa O’Meara, Michael O’Meara, and Tiffany Cudworth. Valerie is also survived by her great grandchildren Tyler Winn, Nicholas Winn, Kaila Winn, Payton Winn, and Andrew Rasczyk. Valerie also had many family and friends that she leaves behind that will forever remember her love, kindness, and caring heart. Valerie will forever be missed but has left a legacy behind that will carry on her memories. Services was held at O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield, NJ September 25, 2023, burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery following services.

Condolences www.oboylefuneralhome.com