Victor Darpino, 92 years old of Belleville, NJ passed away in the loving arms of his wife on March 30, 2022.

Born September 21, 1929 in Newark, NJ Victor is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Editha, daughters Rose Reidy, Barbara Suma and husband James, his son Jeff Corsi and Anne Patrone, daughter-in-law Joan Corsi, 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Victor worked for many years with his twin brother, Bennie in different industries. He started working for Schering-Plough in the 1970’s in their Bloomfield, NJ location and retired in the early 1990’s. After retirement he was hired by his son Anthony B. Corsi as a machinist at Accurate Screw Machine Corporation.

A most wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his entire family Victor was “Poppy” to more than just his family. He was an avid NY Giants and NY Yankees fan and he never missed watching a game!

Victor is predeceased by his first wife Connie (nee Alvino), his son Anthony B. Corsi, his brothers Guiseppe (Joe), Bennie, Tommie and his sisters, Madeline Gargiulo, Antoinette D’Ubaldi and Ida Molee.

Visitation was held at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Sunday. Victor will be laid to rest during a private burial ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com