Victoria A. Mergner (Della Terza)

April 24, 1947- October 6, 2022)

Victoria Mergner passed away at Mountainside Hospital on October 6, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. We share with a heavy heart that her physical presence is no more, though she will always be remembered as a loving, affectionate, and kind hearted person.

Born in Newark, NJ, Victoria grew up in Belleville and attended East Orange Catholic High School. She made a career as a chemist at Bristol Myers Squibb for 21 years. She then worked for Schering Plough (now Merck) until 2010 when she retired.

Victoria resided in Bloomfield for the last 36 years. Nothing was more important to her than her family and friends. She loved to cook and host holidays and parties for her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, and she loved going to the casino with her husband of almost 48 years.

Victoria is predeceased by her parents Louis and Victoria Della Terza, and her brothers Louis and Richard Della Terza. She is survived by her husband Walter Mergner, her children Christina (Mergner) Ritacco and Michael Mergner, and her brother Anthony Della Terza.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation for Victoria at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ on Monday October 10th from 4 pm to 8 pm. A mass of Catholic Burial will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ on Tuesday October 11th at 9:30 am, followed by the burial at Gates of Heaven Cemetery 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover.

www.oboylefuneralhome.com