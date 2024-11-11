Vijitha “Chintha” Ondaatjie

Vijitha (Chintha) Sandhiya Ondaatjie (1953-2024)

After valiantly fighting lung cancer for the past five years, Vijitha Ondaatjie, 71 years of age of Glen Ridge, New Jersey peacefully passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Vijitha, fondly known as Chintha is survived by her children Manjula Ondaatjie and Gayan Ondaatjie, her son-in-law Sajeevan Jayasinghe, her daughter-in-law Aparna Ondaatjie, and her grandchildren Rushini Jayasinghe, Aviana Ondaatjie and Evan Ondaatjie.

Chintha was born on June 11, 1953 in Nawalapitiya, Sri Lanka to parents Late Ervin Hettiarachchi (father) and Agnus Hettiarachchi (mother). On April 26, 1976, Chintha married the love of her life and beloved late husband Noel Christopher Ondaatjie. Following the demise of her husband in 2014, Chintha moved from Sri Lanka to live with her son Gayan, daughter-in-law Aparna and grandchildren Aviana and Evan in Glen Ridge, New Jersey in 2017. She is also survived by two older brothers Carl Hettiarachchi and Pascal Hettiarachchi, and a sister Dorathy Jayasinghe.

Chintha was a remarkable human being, best known for her quiet but shining personality, strong will, and unwavering determination. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and an inspiration to those whose lives she touched with her effervescent smile. Chintha was also a devout Buddhist, truly embodied the spirit of enlightenment and inner peace and spread joy and love to her family and those around her.

Chintha loved cooking for her family, enjoyed good food, including growing an array of flowers and vegetables in her garden, and is an inspiration to those whose lives she touched. Her favorite role was that of a grandparent and she treasured her time with her grandkids. She loved being their Acha, never failing to inculcate good values in them, teaching them how to be strong, and pampering them along the way with her amazing Sri Lankan cuisine, artisanal baking, and importantly unconditional love. She will be deeply missed by her family, her grandkids, her friends, and all those who knew her.

A funeral service was scheduled for Friday, November 8 at O’Boyle Funeral Home located at 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Condolences please visit www.oboylefuneralhome.com