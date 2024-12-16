Vincent L. Coffey

Vincent Leo Coffey, 90, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away after a long illness on Friday, December 13, 2024, surrounded by his family and beloved caretaker of over four years, Bano Din. Vincent was born and raised in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He married the love of his life, Catherine, in 1961 and they moved to Belleville where they would raise three children and create many wonderful memories. Some of his favorite moments over the years were neighborhood picnics, summer vacations with his children and grandchildren at the Jersey Shore, and golfing with family and good friends. He especially enjoyed gathering with his large, loving extended family celebrating many milestones through the years. In their later years, Vinny and Cathy enjoyed many trips, including autumns in New England, road trips to Florida, and cruises to various beautiful locations. Vinny was predeceased by his adoring wife of 55 years, Cathy and survived by his children Steve and his wife Coleen, Nancy and her partner Marguerite, and Tim and his wife Danielle. He was blessed with six grandchildren who brought him so much joy and who he considered the highlight of his life; Jillian, Bret, Eric, Damon, Camryn and Ethan. Vinny is survived by his brothers Eddie, Frank and Jim and many nieces and nephews. He is also predeceased by other siblings Marty, Jack, David, Eileen, Walter and Doris.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield, on Thursday December 19th at 1:30 pm. Visitation will be held Thursday December 19th, from 11:00am -1:30 pm. Interment is private. Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com