Vincent Lombardo passed away on Friday, May 17 th . Vincent, also called Vincenzo, by his close friends was born in Calabria, Italy in 1934. He came to the United States in 1964 and worked at The Mayfair Farms Restaurant. In 1971 he opened the Original Vinnie’s Pizzeria and Restaurant. He was dearly loved by his customers, many of whom grew to be his close friends. His love of food, fishing, gardening and all things Italian continues with his children. Prior to retirement he built and managed Osteria Vincenzo in Fairfield, NJ.

He leaves behind his devoted wife Linda, his son Vincent and wife Christina, his daughter Marisa Fucci and her husband John, his five grandchildren Stephanie and husband Abhash, Sebastian, Manny, Jesse and wife Jessica, Isabella and his two great grandchildren Adelaide and Charlotte.

A memorial mass will be held at St Aloysuis Church, 219 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell , NJ on Wednesday, June 5th at 10:30 am.