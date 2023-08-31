Vivian Leigh McAllister Perry, age 65, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023 at her residence. Born September 14, 1957 in Newark, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Julius and Eva (Shiver) McAllister. Prior to her daughter being born, Vivian was a dental assistant in New Jersey. She was site supervisor for Metro YMCA of the Oranges After School Program for 17 years. She then moved to Bloomington in 2018 to be near her daughter and son-in-law where she volunteered at I.U. Health; Bloomington Hospital. Vivian loved arts and crafts, reading, bowling, interior design and HGTV. She served as the Assistant Troop Leader for her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop #482 in Westfield, NJ

Vivian is survived by her husband, Todd Perry, of Bloomington, her daughter, Tashera Perry, M.D. and her husband, Carlos Villarreal, PhD, of Bloomington; her grandson, Edison Villarreal and two sisters, Charlotte McAllister Attenborough, of Maplewood, NJ and Rosie Finley, of East Orange, NJ.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Patricia Davis and Ruth Williams.

There will be a memorial reception beginning at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2 at the Day

& Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home.