Walter J. Rykowski, 80, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Walter was born on April 30, 1944, to the late Edna and Walter Rykowski of Bloomfield. He lived most of his life in Bloomfield until twenty-one years ago when he relocated down the shore to Forked River.

Walter attended Franklin and Bloomfield Senior High Schools. He then went on to graduate from the former Newark School of Fine Industrial Arts with a degree in Advertising Design. After graduation, he joined the New Jersey National Guard, Battalion Headquarters in Lodi. Walter proudly served his country for six years and was honorably discharged in 1971.

Walter then began his career with Bel-Aire Communications, New York, NY as an Art Director, later moving to Allied Graphic Arts, New York, NY as an Account Coordinator. Thereafter, he became Senior Account Supervisor with Warsaw Photographic Associates. Walter also enjoyed branching out into other career fields and finally retired as a bus driver for the Barnegat School District.

Walter was a member of the Joseph Poniatowski Beneficial Association and served as a Director and Recording Secretary for many years. He also was a member of the Greater New Jersey Jaycee Council and served as a Director of that organization.

Walter enjoyed traveling all over the world constantly setting his sights on his next adventure. Walter was proud of his Lithuanian and Polish heritage and loved embracing those family traditions. He also took pure pleasure in fishing, particularly in the Barnegat Bay. He had many talents and hobbies and especially enjoyed gardening, watching the Seton Hall basketball games and was also a life-long suffering Jets fan. His most pleasurable talent was being able to engage everyone in conversations about any topic and was able to put everyone at ease with his laid-back, easy going style.

Aside from his career accomplishments and countless hobbies, Walter cherished his role as father and more recently, grandfather. He was able to spend quality time with his grandchildren and marveled at their ability to grasp.

Predeceased by his sister, Barbara Wojak, Walter is survived bv his loving and devoted wife, Margaret (Peggy) (nee: Feder); adoring daughter, Megan Jovanovski and her husband Kris and his two grandchildren, Mae Jovanovski and Dean Jovanovski. Walter is also survived by his nephew, Marc Wojak and his wife Debra, and his niece Jacquelyn Wojak and their children, along with many cousins. Walter will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Valentine Church, Bloomfield at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation will be held on Monday, 4 to 8 p.m. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com