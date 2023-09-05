Warren John Carlson, 79, of Glen Ridge, NJ, passed away on Sunday, August 27th at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC.

Warren was born on July 11, 1944, to C. Wilbur and Jean Higley Carlson in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. He graduated from Glen Ridge High School, class of 1962 and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Montclair State College with a bachelor’s degree in history.

Warren was a US Army veteran. He served with the US Army Security Agency as a traffic analyst in Vietnam and Germany. After his military service he joined and eventually retired from the US Department of Immigration where he was employed as an agent.

Warren will be remembered for the love of his cats, his love of classical music, and his generous support of multiple charities.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by sisters; Judith Carlson of Honolulu, HI; Dorothy Wilkie (Dave) of Troy, NC; Ellen Carlson of St. Paul, MN; and brother Andrew Carlson of Phoenix, AZ.

Interment will be at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Montclair, New Jersey.