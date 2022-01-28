Wellington G. Martizano, 75, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 1-5 p.m. A service will take place during the visitation. Interment will be private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Surigao, Philippines, Mr. Martizano lived in West Caldwell, and the last 22 years in Bloomfield. He was retired from Multi Pak in Fairfield where he was a quality control manager.

He was the husband of Concepcion Gaspar Martizano for 52 years; father of Rosa Martizano Lebsack and her husband Scott and the late Wellington G. Martizano Jr.; father- in- law of Melba Cruz Martizano and grandfather of Wellington G. Martizano III. He was predeceased by 1 sister and 2 brothers.