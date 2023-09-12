Wilburn (“Bill”) Lee Grissom, Jr., 99, of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on September 10, 2023. He was born in Akron, Ohio, but spent his formative years in Birmingham, Alabama. Wilburn graduated Georgia Tech in Atlanta GA with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He worked as Executive Vice President of Manufacturing for Doubleday & Co. Inc. in Hagerstown, Maryland and New York, New York. Wilburn is survived by his two beloved children Laurie G. Kroll and Lee M. Grissom with his wife Patricia E. Grissom; three loving grandchildren Jessica K. Williams and her husband Patrick M. Williams, Scott A. Grissom and his wife Hollister K. Grissom and Helyn G. Fraser with her husband Nicholas D. Fraser. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years Miriam Mae (Aspdin) Grissom in 2012. Wilburn proudly served as First Lieutenant in the US Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater. He was an honored member for 75 years at the Masonic Lodge in Nutley, New Jersey. He enjoyed genealogy research, as well as world travel and elderhostels with his wife Mim. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to Glen Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3 Herman St. Glen Ridge, New Jersey 07028. A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Condolences: www.vantasselfuneralhome.com