William E. Van Riper, age 81, of Berwick passed away on December 12, 2024, at Celebration Villa of Berwick.

Born in Glen Ridge, NJ on March 3, 1943, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Claire M. (McFadden) Van Riper. He was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, NJ. After graduating, William served as a medic in the US Army and deployed to Italy and Vietnam. After an honorable discharge, he worked for multiple companies in Maryland and New Jersey to include CE Lummus; Bloomfield, NJ; Prudential Insurance, Newark; and working for R. R. Donnelly before retiring.

William was an avid reader of all types of books and literature and especially enjoyed reading history, and biographies. He was the short stop and co-captain of the Bloomfield High School team in 1960 and 1961. He was a huge sports fan and a lifelong fan of Notre Dame and the St. Louis Cardinals.

He will be greatly missed by his brothers, Gerard Van Riper, NV; and Kevin Van Riper and wife Laurie, Fl; and a dozen nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Racioppe; brother, Thomas D. Van Riper; and sister-in-law, Karen Van Riper.

At Williams' request there will be no public services.

assisting his family.

