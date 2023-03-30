William Ermolowich, age 74 of Bloomfield, NJ died on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023.

Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, William served honorably in the NJ Army National Guard. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Saint Peter’s College and his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was Vice President of Human Resources at St. Mary’s Hospital in Passaic for 30 years before retiring.

William is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine, of 49 years; son William Ermolowich and his wife, Kelly; daughter Ellen Ribaudo and her husband, Anthony; and grandchildren William, Wyatt, Anthony, and Thomas. William is preceded in death by his mother, Olga, his father, William, and his brother, Michael.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William’s memory to www.rockthe21.org. Rock the 21 is a non-profit corporation dedicated to celebrating and supporting individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

