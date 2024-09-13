Mr. William H. Cudworth III, 61, died Friday August 30, 2024 at Mountainside Hospital, Glen Ridge.

William was born in Glen Ridge and was a life long resident of Bloomfield. He most recently worked in the Dairy Department at the Brookdale Shop Rite in Bloomfield and prior to this at Pathmark in Belleville. He had been a sorter at UPS, and began working at A1 Moving Company.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield.

Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

The brother of Jacqueline Cudworth & her husband Butch Easterday, Joseph Cudworth, Catherine Nock & her husband the late Ronald Nock. Uncle of Beth O’Meara, Nicole Winn, Jesse Phillips, Laura O’Meara, Sara & Melissa O’Meara, Michael O’Meara and Tiffany Cudworth. Great uncle of Tyler, Nicholas, Kaila, & Payton Winn, and Andrew Rasczyk.