William Knaus

William (Bill) A. Knaus, 65, of Bloomfield, passed away after a long illness on January 31, 2024.

Bill was born to the late Arthur and Sally (Halpin) Knaus of Montclair, NJ. He is survived by his sister Carol Knaus Sneden and husband Chris of Stillwater, MN, as well as his five nieces (Kate, Molly, Hannah, Emma, and Grace). Bill leaves behind beloved family, including many aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones who cherish his memory, most especially: life-long friends Toby Babcock and his wife Tifany Babcock of Burlington, VT; his godson, Stephen Babcock of North Ferrisburgh, VT; his lifelong friend James (Andy) McGuire and his wife llsa McGuire of Leonardo, NJ; his “adopted niece ”Lauren McGuire of Phoenix, Az; his long-time devoted companion and caregiver, Barbara Brown, and her daughter Grace, of Bloomfield, NJ.

Bill was born in Glen Ridge, NJ and lived in Upper Montclair, NJ; Brentwood, CA; Willsboro, NY and, primarily, Bloomfield, NJ. Bill will be remembered for his steadfast devotion to his friends and his beloved dogs, his unbounded love for the Adirondacks, and his extraordinary work ethic.

Bill divided his time between making music with friends in Essex County, NJ and enjoying the relaxing splendor of Essex, NY. By day, Bill was an accomplished business executive who managed international accounts and global IT transformation projects for multinational corporations. By night, Bill was a fantastic musician and drummer, who served as an original vocalist of the Fabulous Flemtones, helping to establish the quintessential NJ rock band as a fixture at Tierney’s Tavern in Montclair NJ where they have performed for more than 30 years. His lifelong friendship with the Flemtones members—guitarists Billy Karcher and Andy McGuire, bassist Tim Engle, and the late drummer Orlando Staton – and his many lifelong Montclair-area friends, shaped his social world.

Bill found true joy in the outdoors, especially in his cherished “happy place” in the Adirondacks. Summers were spent at “camp” — swimming, sailing, waterskiing, and embracing life. Bill enjoyed parties at the Crater Club, campfires on the beach and boating on Lake Champlain. Bill’s extended Essex family, Bob Ellis, Lindley Houghton, Kim Hoffman, Debbie Blake, and many others, helped to keep him happy and grounded. He will be missed deeply.

Bill was single-mindedly focused, and he embraced his professional career with the same zest and passion as he embraced his personal life. Bill managed critical projects, establishing early on in his career a reputation as a proactive, resourceful, and practical leader with a penchant for problem-solving. Bill’s willingness to tackle complex challenges translated directly to his business success. Bill touched the lives of many work friends and colleagues who will forever hold him in their hearts.

Bill’s highly respected career was marked by over 30 years in global technology. Bill dedicated the last (almost) four years of his professional journey to The American Society for Mechanical Engineers (ASME), where he served as a Technical Support Project Manager, overseeing the Help Desk and ASME technical operations. He previously held management roles at PRI Technology, AIG, JP Morgan Chase, and Prudential. Bill began his IT career as a programmer for Kmart. Bill’s first leadership role was as an engineer and team lead for Comcast Cable.

Bill’s academic achievements include a Bachelor’s degree from William Paterson University (1981); an Associate’s degree from Herkimer County Community College (1979); and a diploma from The Chubb Institute in computer programming (1992). Bill was a highly certified Project Manager, Scrum Master, and Six Sigma Yellow Belt. In 2007, Bill won the International GTI Project Manager Spotlight competition for North America, showcasing his excellence in international project management.

Bill was a devoted dog dad, and he will be received in Heaven by his adoring band of dachshunds, Cooper Junior (CJ), Cooper, Samantha, and terrier Lila, and Barbara’s dachshund, Sookie. His pets gave him great joy and comfort, especially during his long illness.

Bill will be remembered in New Jersey at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 2pm-6pm at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield, NJ. Please visit

www.oboylefuneralhome.com. A second Celebration of Life will also be held at St. John’s Church in Essex, NY on June 29, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in the name of Bill Knaus may be made to the Doxie Rescue of Bucks County & NJ, a certified 501 (c ) 3 at www.doxierescue.com; or to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org.