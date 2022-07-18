William M. Errico Jr. 40, previously of Verona, NJ passed away on July 7, 2022.

Billy or Bud as he was known was born January 16, 1982 in Glen Ridge, NJ.

After graduating from Verona High School, he went on to study at William Paterson University. Bud enjoyed chess, board games, movies and card games, especially Poker. His vast knowledge of trivia was incredible.

Bud enjoyed telling jokes and his humor and laughter was contagious.

Billy was predeceased by both sets of grandparents, Charles and Phyllis Calabrese and Paul and Augusta Errico.

He is survived by his parents William and Lorraine Errico; sisters Jaime (Peter) and Kristie Errico, nephew Nicholas and niece Sara. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services will be held at O’Boyle Funeral Home and will be private. Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Burn Center at Cooperman Barnabas or the Verona Rescue Squad.