William R. Morrison passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home Friday, May 24th.

Born in Newark, N.J. to the late William F. Morrison and Jeanette Morrison, nee (Bailey), he was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Bianca, nee Tarabella of Italy and his sisters Patricia Pagnutti and Dianne Schneider. He is survived by his two sons, William L. Morrison and his wife Gigi of Rockaway, N.J. and Raymond Morrison and his wife Kelly of Verona, N.J. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Jodi McCarthy and her husband Devin of Hampton, N.J., Kayla Ellis and her husband Michael of Riverside, C.A., Janice Morrison of Rockaway, N.J., Audrey Morrison of Alexandria, V.A. and Liam Morrison of Hampton, N.J. William also had five great grandchildren, Caeden, Maverick, Leland, Kieran and Emerson. Also surviving are lifelong friends Robert and Carol Hruby.

Bill served two years in the United States Army before becoming a Special Agent with the Treasury Department for 25 years. After retiring from the Treasury Department, Bill went to work for both the N.J. Division of Taxation, the NYC Department of Education and the FBI. He was an avid fisherman and spent many days fishing on the bank of a river for trout and salmon. Those closest to Bill knew that his side door was always open. Anyone who stepped inside would be welcomed with a glass of Chianti, followed by great conversation. Cheers to a great life pop.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield on Wednesday, May 29th. Entombment in Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com