William T. Garland, 85, of Manahawkin, (formerly of Bloomfield), passed away on Monday, January 15th, 2024 at Southern Ocean County Medical Center.

Born in Newark, Bill lived most of his life in Bloomfield, and the last 17 years in Manahawkin. He worked as a driver for Kaslander Lumber in Newark for many years.

Bill was the loving husband of Suzanne (Klemm) Garland for 55 years, devoted father of Kathleen Garland, Eileen Garland, Heather Dominguez and her husband Joseph, Bridget Garland, William and his wife Anastasia, Timothy and his wife Amanda, Erin Lasso and her husband Gerard, and the late Christopher Patrick Garland; cherished grandfather of Jacob, Liam, Isabel, Michela, Joseph, Claire and London; brother of the late Michael Joseph Garland and Mary Gloria Daly.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the Funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Friday. The funeral mass was offered at St. Mary’s Church in Denville. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, contributions to the Special Olympics in his memory would be appreciated.