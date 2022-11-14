William Thomas Weedo Jr.

William (Bill) Thomas Weedo Jr., passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Family of Caring Hospice in Montclair.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. A military service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Interment is private.

Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Passaic, N.J. Mr. Weedo resided in Bloomfield for the last 20 years. He served in the US Navy and worked in the Maintenance Department for the Bloomfield Board of Education. Bill was an avid hockey dad, bicyclist and a member of the GTO Organization.

Married to Anne Marie Weedo for 16 years; father of Joseph T. Weedo and William T. Weedo III; son of the late William T. Weedo Sr. and Pearl Goller Weedo; brother of Karen Weedo, Anthony Weedo and his wife Dulce and the late Joseph and Robert Weedo. Beloved brother in-law to Sharon Brandes and Sean Stoveken, and uncle to Matthew Weedo, TJ Yokley, Jr., Lisa Kelchner, Christina Weedo, Nicole Sullivan, RCT. Jonathan Brandes and Jacob Brandes.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Goalie Guild at https://www.thegoalieguild.com/donate/ or Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.