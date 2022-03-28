William W. Griffing of Red Hook, NY died on Tuesday, March 23, 2022, after a courageous 7-year battle with cancer. He was 59 years old. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 23 Cottage Place, Bloomfield, NJ on Friday, April 1, 2022. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, NJ, Bill lived most of his life in Bloomfield, NJ before moving to New York State 14 years ago. A 1980 graduate of Bloomfield High School, Bill went on to LaRoche College earning a B.S. degree in Graphic Arts Management. Bill had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor and treasured all the friendships he made throughout his life. He enjoyed fishing, being a member of the National Rifle Association and photography. Bill loved to ride his motorcycle on excursion in the countryside. He was a passionate Yankee, NY Giant, and NASCAR fan and enjoyed tuning into Jeopardy every night. For the last 10 years Bill worked for C & S Grocery Wholesalers as shipping coordinator. Prior positions include V’s All Country Produce – Computer IT Support, Ward Brothers, Inc. – computer IT Support and customer service, Radio Shack – store manager, CRT Realty Co. – buildings manager, St. Barnabas – security director.

He is preceded by his Mother Norma Griffing (Biunno), Father, William E. Griffing and Step-Mother Janet Griffing (Sidoti) and his loving companion Yvonne Wharton. He is survived by his step-sisters Tina Marie Mollica and Cynthia Mollica, his step-brother Russell Mollica and his wife, Michelle, and cherished Uncle of Jennifer Grace Mollica.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Bill’s memory.