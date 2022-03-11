Winifred ‘Winnie’ Conley (née Kessler), 91, a resident of Maplewood, New Jersey since 1941, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, from complications after a fall.

Winnie’s passing is mourned by her children Pam and Ron, and granddaughters Justine and Vivian. Her husband of 64 years, Bruce, predeceased her, passing in 2017.

Born in Newark, NJ in 1930, Winnie moved to Maplewood in 1941, graduated from Columbia High School in 1948, and obtained a degree in Psychology from Rutgers University Newark in 1952. After graduation, she was employed by Rutgers for several years.

In addition to being an avid reader, Winnie was a very active member of the Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church community, as well as the school PTAs, the Maplewood Women’s Club, the Garden Club, and Maplewood 4th of July Committee. She and Bruce were the first husband and wife to receive Maplewood’s Maple Leaf Award for Civic Service, in 1990.

Winnie was a highly devoted wife and mother, whose dedication to family, home and community was widely recognized, and enabled her to touch the lives of many. She was a highly supportive and steadfast presence to her husband and children throughout her lifetime.

A service to honor her memory will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 1:00 pm, at Morrow Memorial Church, 600 Ridgewood Rd, Maplewood.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a charity of your choice in her memory.

