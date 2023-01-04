Seton Hall Prep wrestlers impress at Sam Cali invitational

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 27 and 28, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team participated in the Sam Cali Invitational Battle for the Belt at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Ferguson Recreation Center in Madison. The team finished in fourth place with 124.5 points.

The highlight of the tournament was at 138 pounds, when junior Brandon Bauer captured his second championship belt defeating Angel Mejia from Roselle Park 4-2 in sudden victory. His record during the tournament was 4-0.

Following his match, Bauer was asked about his performance. “Winning the Sam Cali for the second time in my career was a great feeling,” he said. “To win a championship that represents a great foundation run by a great family is an honor to me. The 2022 Sam Cali was significantly tougher than 2021. This year I was able to test myself against a tough and gritty opponent from Roselle Park. Wrestling against someone with a high attack rate, like my finals opponent, will help me make the right adjustments for the rest of the regular season and postseason. I am excited to continue to represent Seton Hall Prep and its values.”

At 144 pounds, sophomore Nicholas Orejola finished with a 3-2 record to earn a sixth-place medal; at 120 pounds, freshman Andre Morero also finished in sixth place, with a 4-3 record.

At 126 pounds, junior Carlo VanVolkenburgh finished in fifth place with a 3-2 record.

Senior 175-pound Anthony Cerreto finished with a 2-2 record for seventh-eighth place; freshman 215-pound Rocco Salerno also finished in seventh-eighth place, with a 3-2 record.

Other wrestlers’ records during the tournament were:

Freshman Joseph Viola, 106 pounds, 2-2 record.

Junior Logan Brzozowski, 113 pounds, 1-2.

Freshman Matthew Farley Jr., 120 pounds, 1-2.

Junior Casey Farrell, 132 pounds, 1-2.

Freshman Michael Scurti, 132 pounds, 1-2.

Sophomore Cody Aniche-Farrell, 150 pounds, 2-2.

Senior Stephen O’Neil Jr.,157 pounds, 2-2.

Junior Evan Surmay, 157 pounds, 1-2.

Sophomore Clark Rich, 190 pounds, 1-2.

