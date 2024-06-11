Author Mark Braff to discuss his new book, ‘Sons of Baseball: Growing Up with a Major League Dad’ on Father’s Day at Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center

LITTLE FALLS, NJ – This Father’s Day (Sunday, June 16) from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center, author Mark Braff will discuss his new book, “Sons of Baseball: Growing Up with a Major League Dad”, with several sons featured in the book, including Larry Berra (Yogi’s eldest son), Larry Doby, Jr. (son of Larry Doby) and Brandon Guidry (son of Ron Guidry).

Sons of major league baseball grow up in a unique environment, not only because they are raised in part by professional athletes, but because they are also raised by the game itself. Locker rooms, cinderblock-lined corridors beneath the stands, dugouts and fields are the playgrounds of their youth. In “Sons of Baseball”, Mark Braff interviews 18 men who share their exclusive stories, ballpark memories and the challenges and rewards of having fathers whose talents enabled them to reach the pinnacle of their profession.

To register for the event, visit https://yogiberramuseum.org/events/sonsofbaseball/

Admission to the book talk is included with general admission. Admission and book signed by author and panelists is charged.

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State (NJ) University. The Museum’s mission is to preserve and promote the values of perseverance, respect, sportsmanship and excellence through inclusive, culturally diverse, sports-based educational exhibits and programs.

For additional information about the Museum, please visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973.655.2378