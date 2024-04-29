Belleville High School baseball team is red-hot, enters the week on four-game winning streak

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team was red-hot entering the week of Sunday, April 28.

The Bucs brought a four-game winning streak into the week to improve to 9-4-1 overall on the season.

On Monday, April 22, the Bucs defeated Newark Tech, 3-1, at home. Senior James Monroig pitched six innings, allowing one hit and striking out 12. At the plate, he was also 2-for-3.

“James has done a great job this year by helping us as a reliever, starter, DH, and pinch-hitter,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. .

Senior Marino Perez pitched the seventh to earn the save.

On Wednesday, April 24, the Bucs won at Newark East Side, 12-0. Sophomore Sean Walsh was 2-for-2 with four RBI. He also pitched a five-inning shutout with nine strikeouts.

On Saturday, April 27, the Bucs defeated Hoboken in a great game, 2-1, at home. “We were trailing, 1-0, in the bottom of the fifth when (junior) Derek Gonzalez executed a safety squeeze, which tied the game at 1,” said Sorce.”With two outs in the sixth, we went ahead, 2-1, when Sean Walsh hit a two-out single that scored (sophomore) Crismel Deleon.”

Josh Abramson pitched five strong innings with nine strikeouts, while allowing two hits. Perez earned the win in relief by pitching two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

The Bucs have a busy week.

Here are their upcoming games:

Monday, April 29: at Montclair Kimberley Academy. Monroig will get the start on the mound.

Tuesday, April 30: at Newark Academy. Perez will be the starting pitcher.

Wednesday, May 1: at Newark Academy (Greater Newark Tournament preliminary round). Walsh will get the start on the mound.

With a win on Wednesday, the Bucs will travel to Livingston on Friday, May 3, for the first round of the GNT.

“We’re playing solid baseball and hopefully can take a step forward this week!” said Sorce.